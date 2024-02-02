The pirate adventure Corsairs Legacy has officially been released on Steam. Now, the first half of the story campaign will be available for players.

Despite the release, the developers will continue to test and polish the game, fixing any problems that may appear at launch.

The developers also spoke in more detail about the four difficulty levels available in the game:

Sailor. It is designed for those players who have never played games with naval battles and do not know the difference between buckshot and cannonballs.

Corsair. It is designed for those who already understand the mechanics of the game but want to complete the story quickly and without challenges.

Sea Wolf. A comfortable level of difficulty for people who are looking for better equipment for the main character to replace the basic one and want to have a certain challenge while playing the game.

Realism. At other difficulty levels, we use modifiers in naval battles that offset some of the strengths of enemy ships. On realism, we remove these modifiers. For example, a sloop in the first battle with the Spanish will become much more dangerous.

Mauris has added many settings that will allow players to customize Corsairs Legacy for a comfortable game. The game has added the ability to hide a marker that indicates where to move next, as well as settings for ship speed, reloading of guns, and the amount of damage they deal.

By default, all indicators are configured so that naval battles last only a few minutes, but by changing them, you can get more tactical and realistic battles on sailing ships.

If players encounter problems or bugs, the game has a feedback form where the developers will take into account every feedback. Mauris also assures that all progress will be saved in future updates.