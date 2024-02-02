Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston wants to see The Office movie, writes IGN.

The actor expressed his idea on the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by actress Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beasley, and Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin.

“Let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” Cranston asked. “Something where we can see where these people are, these people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end: Where did they go? What did become of them?”

The actresses supported the idea. Fisher said that she would be willing to take on the project if Greg Daniels, one of the series’ co-creators, would take it on.

Greg himself has previously said that the relaunch will focus not so much on telling the same story, but on expanding the universe with new characters.