Rumors about Until Dawn remaster have been officially confirmed. The game will be rebuilt on Unreal Engine 5 and will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC this year.

The game will have improved graphics and animations. Characters, environments, and effects will also be updated. The remaster will also feature a third-person mode.

Another major update to the remaster will be an entirely new soundtrack by the legendary horror composer Marc Corven.

The main plot remains unchanged, but the developers took the opportunity to expand the unexplored emotional parts of the story.

We also remind you that Until Dawn will receive a movie adaptation from the director of Shazam! David F. Sandberg and “It: Part Two” by Gary Doberman.