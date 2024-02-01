OneDrive has received a major update

OneDrive is starting to gradually roll out a major update that will transform the interface and functionality of the service to make it faster and more intuitive.

The main features of the new OneDrive update:

Updated visual design: The OneDrive interface now focuses on reducing clutter and highlighting important content.

People View: OneDrive is adding a new People view. This feature organizes files by the people you collaborate with, making it easier to find files.

Filtering and searching by file type: New file filters allow users to find specific file types faster, such as Word documents or Excel spreadsheets. After selecting a file type, users can continue searching within that category to get precise results.

Simplified commands: The Create button has been updated to include options for both uploading to OneDrive and creating new documents. The button is now consistently available across all UI views, making it easier to create content faster.

Context menu for file and folder commands: Users can now view all commands for a file or folder by clicking on the context menu, which simplifies interaction and reduces the time required to access various options.

The updated version of OneDrive will gradually become available to all users of the service.