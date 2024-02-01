At State of Play, they showed two projects in the Silent Hill universe. In addition to the expected new trailer for the remake of the second part, Konami also showed the free-to-play game The Short Message, which you can already play on PlayStation 5.

Silent Hill: The Short Message is an experimental short game with new young characters. The project is part of Konami’s plans to revive the franchise.

This game was made with more experimental ideas to see what might work and what might not. A lot of new and young developers were involved in the creation of the game, who love the horror series and wanted to be a part of it.

“After receiving a message from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself in a crumbling apartment building notorious for rumors of suicide. Plunged inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality crumbling as she encounters strange, otherworldly spaces where a distorted monster stalks. Maya’s message was clear – ‘you can’t leave until you find it’ – but what is Anita really looking for?”

In addition to the new free-to-play game, Konami also presented a new trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake. The video focused on the combat system and third-person camera gameplay.