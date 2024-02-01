Hideo Kojima appeared at State of Play with two new releases. One of them is a 9-minute trailer for Death Stranding 2 – On The Beach. The second news is the announcement of the spy action game Physint.

With a new trailer, the Japanese developer has confirmed the news that the second installment of Death Stranding will be subtitled On The Beach and will be released in 2025.

Sam returns to complete his mission outside the United States of America. Together with his companions, including a talking doll, he embarks on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. This journey, filled with dangers and otherworldly enemies, will raise one important question: “Should we have joined?”

Another announcement is Hideo Kojima’s return to spy games with Physint. Kojima Production will start working on the game after the release of Death Stranding 2. According to Hideo himself, this will be the culmination of his career.

While no other details about the upcoming project have been disclosed, Kojima hints that it will not just be an interactive game, but “also a movie in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound,” which will likely involve Sony’s film and music production teams.