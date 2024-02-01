Last night, PlayStation’s State of Play presentation featured a trailer for Judas, a new game by Ghost Story, a studio founded by Ken Levine, creator of the BioShock series.

In a post for the PlayStatoin Blog, Ken Levin also shared some details of the game. Players will find themselves in the space city of Mayflower, whose citizens are trained to spy on each other and tear each other apart for the slightest offense. In this city, machines control everything from power to art.

The leaders of this space city are trying to turn you into something you’ve never been: a model citizen. But in protest, you must start a devastating revolution to destroy it all.

According to Ken, you will be the driver of every event in the story with a new cast of characters. And every decision you make will affect the story “in ways you haven’t experienced before in our games.”

No release date has been announced at this time, but TakeTwo previously reported that the game’s estimated release window is March 2025. Judas will be available on PlayStation 5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC.