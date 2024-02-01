Ea Sports FC 24, the first game in the series after the end of the agreement with FIFA, failed to sell more copies than FIFA 23, but still made more money. This was reported by PC Gamer referring to Electronic Arts’ financial report.

EA’s chief financial officer, Stuart Canfield, said that the company sold 5% fewer copies of FC 24 than FIFA 23, but without giving full figures. However, the British Entertainment and Retail Association published statistics in early January, where EA Sports FC sold 2.25 million copies in the UK against 2.39 million copies of FIFA 23.

Despite lower game sales, Ultimate Team continues to grow. Revenues rose to a record $1.71 billion in the third quarter. According to Stuart Canfield, this exceeds the company’s expectations.

Stewart also said that Electronic Arts expects slow growth in game sales and profits throughout the year. However, given that FIFA 23 had one of the best performances in the series, the results of EA Sports FC 24 show that the rebranding did not hurt anything.