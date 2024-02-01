Dacia Sandrider concept - for the real Dakar race

This is how strange it can be: the new Dacia Sandrider is declared as a concept – but it is created for real racing! In fact, we are looking at a 4.14-meter-long Dacia Sandrider Concept race car that is based on the Dacia Manifesto concept, but with completely changed technology.

MEZHA10 Оформлюй онлайн автоцивілку від будь-якої страхової компанії зі знижкою 10% на hotline.finance по промокоду

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Specifically, it is powered by a 3-liter V6 gasoline engine (360 hp and 539 Nm), all-wheel drive and a 6-speed sequential transmission. The Dacia Sandrider Concept’s suspension allows for 350 mm of wheel travel, and the 17-inch aluminum wheels are shod with BF Goodrich off-road tires.

In addition, it is worth noting the tubular safety frame inside the Dacia Sandrider Concept, sports bucket seats, on-board computers for monitoring the distance traveled, etc.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The thorough preparation of the Dacia Sandrider Concept is not accidental. After all, this car is already preparing for the World Rally-Raid Championship and real races, including the most famous Dakar Rally. Moreover, the pilots of the new Dacia Sandrider Concept will be no less famous Sebastian Leb and Nasser Al-Attiyah.