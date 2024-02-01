Dacia Sandrider concept - for the real Dakar race

This is how strange it can be: the new Dacia Sandrider is declared as a concept – but it is created for real racing! In fact, we are looking at a 4.14-meter-long Dacia Sandrider Concept race car that is based on the Dacia Manifesto concept, but with completely changed technology.
Specifically, it is powered by a 3-liter V6 gasoline engine (360 hp and 539 Nm), all-wheel drive and a 6-speed sequential transmission. The Dacia Sandrider Concept’s suspension allows for 350 mm of wheel travel, and the 17-inch aluminum wheels are shod with BF Goodrich off-road tires.
In addition, it is worth noting the tubular safety frame inside the Dacia Sandrider Concept, sports bucket seats, on-board computers for monitoring the distance traveled, etc.
The thorough preparation of the Dacia Sandrider Concept is not accidental. After all, this car is already preparing for the World Rally-Raid Championship and real races, including the most famous Dakar Rally. Moreover, the pilots of the new Dacia Sandrider Concept will be no less famous Sebastian Leb and Nasser Al-Attiyah.
