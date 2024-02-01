Palworld continues to gain popularity. More than 12 million people have bought the game on Steam, and it has also become the most successful release in Game Pass from third-party studios.

🎉Total number of players exceeds 19 million🎉 It's been less than two weeks since #Palworld was released, thank you! ・Steam: 12 million~ copies

・Xbox: 7 million~ players We will continue to prioritize fixing bugs!

Thank you for your continued support of #Pocketpair! pic.twitter.com/twgAeYVL07 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 31, 2024

XBOX said in a blog post that the game recently reached the mark of 3 million daily active users. It is now the most popular game on the platform.

“The response from fans has been tremendous and it’s incredible to see the millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld. This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we’re gathering while in Game Preview will allow us to continue to improve the experience for Pal Tamers across all platforms,” said Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpair.

Currently, the game is still in early access, but the developers have many more ideas for further development of the project. For example, Pocketpair promises to add raid bosses, PvP mode, more monsters, new islands, and much more in future updates.

As a reminder, Pokemon Company has started investigating possible intellectual property infringement through Palworld, but after the statement released on January 25, the company has not provided any further comments.