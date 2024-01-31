The official release of the Ukrainian game Speed Crew by Wild Fields has taken place. The game is available on PC on Steam and on PlayStation, XBOX. Previously, the game was also released on Nintendo Switch.

Speed Crew is a cooperative game for 1-4 players in which you take on the role of a member of an elite pit crew, repairing cars and doing everything possible to win.

The storyline consists of 4 racing championships that will take place over 4 decades, from the 70s to the 00s, where you need to do whatever it takes to defeat the anti-hero Dominion Torrento.

The game features both local and online co-op, unique levels and obstacles that will challenge you, stylized 3D graphics with a unique soundtrack for each decade. The game also features extensive car and character customization options.

Right now on Steam you can also try the demo version of the game or buy it with a 10% discount – for only 315 UAH. The promotion will run until February 7.