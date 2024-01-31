The new BMW 4 Series Coupe and BMW 4 Series Convertible are presented

Well, to be as precise as possible, not “new”, but only “updated”. However, the update was extensive: all versions of the BMW 4 Series – that is, cars with Coupe and Convertible bodies, as well as M4 sport versions.

The main exterior difference that allows you to immediately recognize the updated BMW 4 Series is the headlights with almost vertical dashes. Three new wheel options and two body colors have also been added.

And then it all depends on the specific version of the car. For example, the BMW M440 has a modified nose with a characteristic large grille. Also, the M440 and M4 versions received new mirror housings. And for cars with the M Sport package, larger exhaust outlets have now been added.

Under the hood, 4- and 6-cylinder gasoline or diesel engines can be installed, complemented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a capacity of 8 kW or 11 “horses”. In total, the power range can reach 184-374 hp, but this is not including the extreme version of the BMW M4 Competition: the latter has added +20 hp and can now offer up to 530 horses!

The interior of the BMW 4 Series Coupe and BMW 4 Series Convertible features a new steering wheel with a “cut-off” lower part and changes in the trim options, such as the use of M Performtex material. In addition, there is a curved display with the latest version of BMW’s 8.5 operating system.

The updated cars will be available for ordering and purchase in Europe from March 2024. After that, we are looking forward to the launch of new products in Ukraine.