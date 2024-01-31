Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Guy Ritchie’s new movie. It is called The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will be released on April 19.

“Action comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming,” the description says.

The film tells the story of a unit that uses unconventional and completely “ungentlemanly” methods of warfare.

The cast of the movie includes: Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Ace Gonzalez (The Fast and the Furious: Hobbes and Shaw), Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and others.