German prosecutors have temporarily seized nearly 50,000 bitcoins worth about $2.1 billion as part of an investigation into a file-sharing platform that is considered illegal, writes Bloomberg.

The case concerns a file-sharing service that operated until 2013. The investigation involves two suspects. DW clarified that one of them is 37 years old and the other is 40.

It is believed that they used the profits from the platform’s activities and purchased bitcoins with this money. Now, one of the suspects has transferred the bitcoins to a wallet belonging to the German Federal Police.

The investigation was supported by the German Federal Criminal Police Office and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Saxony Prosecutor’s Office noted that this is the largest amount of bitcoins ever seized by German law enforcement agencies.