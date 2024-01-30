Elon Musk’s SpaceX is facing a negligence lawsuit in the United States. It was filed by the wife of one of the company’s employees who fell into a coma after an incident at a factory in California, writes Reuters.

The tragedy occurred on January 18, 2022, when a SpaceX employee named Francisco Cabada was injured. During pressure testing, a part of the rocket engine fractured his skull.

Former SpaceX employees familiar with the accident said that the incident illustrated systemic problems in the company.

This case came to light after a recent investigation by Reuters. The agency reported on the disregard for safety at SpaceX and at least 600 injuries among employees that occurred over nine years.

These included limb fractures, amputations, electric shocks, head and eye injuries, and one fatality.

Now, the wife of Francisco Cabada, who has been in a coma for two years, has appealed to the court on behalf of her husband.

By the way, the U.S. labor agency recently accused SpaceX of illegally firing eight employees for a letter in which CEO Elon Musk was called a “distraction and embarrassment.”