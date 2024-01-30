Johanna Faries will become the new president of Blizzard after the recent dismissal of the former president, Mike Ibarra, writes Bloomberg.

Prior to that, Johanna worked at Activision as General Manager of the Call of Duty series. She took up this position in 2018 and before that worked for 12 years at the NFL.

Johanna Faries immediately commented on the situation regarding the attitude of Activision executives who wanted the studio to release more predictable games, such as Call of Duty, and the company’s policy in the future:

“Activision, Blizzard, and King are decidedly different companies with distinct games, cultures, and communities. It is important to note that Call of Duty’s way of waking up in the morning to deliver for players can often differ from the stunning games in Blizzard’s realm: each with different gameplay experiences, communities that surround them, and requisite models of success. I’ve discussed this with the Blizzard leadership team and I’m walking into this role with sensitivity to those dynamics, and deep respect for Blizzard, as we begin to explore taking our universes to even higher heights.”

Farieswill move to the new position on February 5, and Matt Cox, who is currently the vice president of product management for Call of Duty, will take over as general manager of Call of Duty.