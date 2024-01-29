We don’t have to wait long for the start of the second season of Halo The Series: the series will be launched on Paramount+ on February 8. And the company continues to fuel interest in this adaptation of the famous gaming franchise with the release of a new trailer – it has received its own title Fight As One (To Save Humanity).

Like the previous trailer, this one also gives hope that the second season will be a more authentic adaptation of the game series than the first. It seems that replacing the showrunner was the right decision.