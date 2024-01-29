Microsoft is testing Windows 11 with a fix for poor audio during Zoom or Teams meetings

Microsoft has released a new Canary test build for Windows that adds Voice Clarity to all Windows computers, including ARM processors.

Voice Clarity, previously available only on Surface devices, uses “low-complexity artificial intelligence models” to filter out background noise, echo, and reverberation in real time. This feature is especially useful for improving audio quality in Zoom or Teams meetings, where issues such as distant voices or echoes can disrupt communication.

In addition to improving the quality of online meetings, Voice Clarity can also be used in computer games for voice chat, where it also suppresses unwanted background noise.

The new build also includes instant access to photos and screenshots from connected Android devices and introduces an updated Windows setup process with a simpler, more modern design. In addition, the update adds 80 Gbps to USB4, which further expands connectivity.