Fossil Group leaves the smartwatch market

“As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business, Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names,” said a Fossil spokesperson.

Fossil Group, a company that has been desperately trying to create stylish smartwatches that look like their traditional counterparts, is now completely abandoning the business. The Fossil Gen 6 will be the latest generation of Wear OS watches, the company said in a statement to The Verge on Friday.

Fossil says it will support existing smartwatches for the next few years. Fossil’s exit from the smartwatch market will leave a hole in the industry. The company’s minimalist and fashionable approach to design is unlike anything else that exists today. Fossil Group, in addition to the main Fossil brand, was also known for smartwatches under its sub-brands: Citizen, Skagen, Diesel, Michael Kors, Kate Spade.