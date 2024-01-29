Another top manager has left Apple. This time, DJ Novotney, who served as vice president of hardware development, left the company, writes 9to5Mac.

DJ Novotney is a true Apple veteran, having worked for the company for almost 25 years. He has been involved in several generations of iPods, iPhones, and Apple Watches, and has also contributed to the company’s electric car project.

However, he is now leaving his position to join Rivian. Here he will hold the position of Senior Vice President of Automotive Programs.

Within the scope of his work, he will be subordinated to Rivian CEO Robert Scaringe (RJ Scaringe).

“Great products are what we do best and I have been so very lucky along the way to be part of so many amazing teams that developed everything from iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch and so many more,” wrote DJ Novotney in a memo announcing his resignation.

He added that Apple had been his life, but now it was time for him to move on and help bring a new series of products to life.

DJ Novotney is not the only specialist who left Apple to work at Rivian. Recently, it became known that Jonas Reinke, Head of Product, Mobility, and Car Services at Apple, was transferring to this company.