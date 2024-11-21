Meta has announced new features for Facebook Messenger. The app has finally received support for HD video calls. In addition, the developers added background noise cancellation and voice isolation.

By default, HD quality will be enabled for calls over Wi-Fi, and for calls over a mobile network, you can enable the innovation manually. As for background noise cancellation and voice isolation, these features are also available in the messenger settings.

The app also allows you to leave audio or video messages when your friends don’t pick up the phone. To do this, just click “record message”.

Meta also said that soon Messenger will feature AI-generated backgrounds for video calls. Finally, the company added Siri support for iOS users. This means that iPhone owners will be able to ask the assistant to make calls and send messages on Messenger.