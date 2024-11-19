The Dutch-Ukrainian studio Artificial Core has announced the upcoming release of the MMORPG Corepunk in Early Access.

Corepunk is an open-world isometric MMORPG that combines game mechanics and elements of MMORPG, MOBA, and action/RPG. The combat mechanics are clearly borrowed from MOBAs. The game has both PvE and PvP elements, character development, world exploration, crafting, etc.

One of the interesting features of the game is the fog of war, as in classic RTS, which will allow you to ambush other players and use other tactics.

Corepunk is currently distributed only from the game’s website and plans to stick to the Buy-to-Play model, but the game will also have a cosmetic items store. The basic version of Corepunk: Light Bless the King Standard costs 1470 UAH, the maximum version of Corepunk: Light Bless the King Ultimate Plus costs 2806 UAH. Early access will start on November 26, 2024.

Artificial Core Studio is registered in the Netherlands, but the entire development team is based in Kyiv and, judging by its LinkedIn profile, the company consists almost entirely of Ukrainians.