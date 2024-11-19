Tesla has introduced Supercharger V4 Cabinet charging stations capable of delivering up to 500 kW for electric cars and 1.2 MW for Semi electric trucks. Currently, the company is still obtaining a permit, and the first charging stations are expected to open in 2025.

The new Tesla stations will support 400V-1000V vehicle architectures, including 30% faster charging for Cybertruck. S3XY vehicles will continue to have a charging speed of 250 kW, which will give approximately 320 kilometers of range in 15 minutes.

Another advantage of the V4 over the previous V3 models is that the new charging stations will be able to power 8 charging posts, twice as many as the V3. This improvement will, among other things, reduce the complexity of the charging stations and allow for faster distribution.

In addition, Tesla’s state-of-the-art power electronics, which were developed with a focus on maximum reliability, have been given a threefold increase in power density. This makes it possible to provide more throughput with less energy consumption.