Rumors have repeatedly surfaced on the Internet that Apple plans to release the iPhone 17 Air in 2025 instead of the iPhone 17 Plus. Now analyst Jeff Pu has shared some details of the new product, MacRumors reports.

According to the report, the iPhone 17 Air may have a body thickness of about 6 mm. If this is true, it will be the thinnest iPhone in history, even thinner than the iPhone 6 with its 6.9 mm profile.

It is also known that the device will have a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 and Always-on mode. The gadget will be powered by the A19 processor.

As for the camera, it will probably have only one module. Unfortunately, there are no other specifications for the iPhone 17 Air yet.