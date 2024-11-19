Microsoft has introduced Windows 365 Link, a new $349 computer that can run Windows 11 from the cloud. According to the company, this is the first cloud PC designed entirely for Windows 365 services. Sales will begin in April 2025.

The computer supports two 4K monitors, has three USB-A 3.2 ports and one USB-C 3.2, one HDMI, one DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Ethernet, a Kensington lock port, and a power port. The device is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. In addition to this, the Windows 365 Link is a fairly compact and lightweight device with dimensions of 120 mm x 120 mm x 30 mm.

Microsoft claims that the device turns on in seconds and wakes up instantly. Local power will be enough to play heavy video, online calls, including Microsoft Teams. The company is also working on supporting calls using partner solutions such as Cisco’s Webex.

To ensure security and protection, Windows 365 Link has a locked-down operating system with no local data or programs and no local users with administrator privileges. This greatly reduces the risk of attack and makes it harder for attackers to compromise your PC.

In addition, there is also passwordless authentication with Microsoft Entra ID. This allows users to sign in with the Microsoft Authenticator app, a device-to-device access key using a QR code, or a FIDO USB security key.

To keep you safe, basic security settings are enabled on this PC that cannot be turned off. This includes secure boot, BitLocker security, encryption, and Microsoft Defender tools. Updates are installed automatically in the background when the device is not in use.

In addition, Windows 365 Link is considered a Copilot+ computer. All of the Copilot features that the company has introduced to its products over the past year will work on the new PC out of the box.