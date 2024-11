Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has published a roadmap for updating the company’s smartphones and tablets to HyperOS 2 on the global market.

The first to receive the system will be Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro smartphones. The update will be released in November 2024. The following devices will also start receiving the OTA in the same month:

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13

POCO F6 Pro

POCO X6 Pro

POCO X6

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

In December 2024, Xiaomi will start updating another list of gadgets: