Google is working on a Shielded Email feature that will allow you to create aliases for your email. This was discovered by Android Authority.

Shielded Email is a system for creating one-time or limited email aliases that will forward messages to your main account. It is designed for apps and services that ask for your email address and then send hundreds of emails with offers and reminders.

This feature can also reduce the degree of tracking user activity on the Internet and protect against potential data leaks. By the way, Apple has a similar feature called Hide My Email.

It is currently unknown when exactly Shielded Email will appear, so we should wait for official announcements from Google.