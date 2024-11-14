Google has announced the Gemini chatbot iOS app. It is already available for download in the App Store.

Users of the standalone iPhone app have access to all the same features as the Google app. That is, you can interact with Gemini via chat (Ukrainian language support is available). AI can also create images, analyze photos, and much more.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

iPhone users also received the Gemini Live feature, which was previously available only on Android devices. Unfortunately, the voice assistant does not support the Ukrainian language, but you can talk to it in English.