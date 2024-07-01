Japan has successfully launched its flagship H3 launch vehicle with the ALOS-4 satellite for remote sensing of the Earth. This was reported by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Bloomberg writes.

“We have a successful liftoff,” Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) commentators said during a live broadcast.

H3 was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center. The ALOS-4 satellite is equipped with radar technology used to monitor weather and natural disasters. It was delivered to low Earth orbit about 16 minutes after takeoff.

It should be noted that last year, Japan made its first attempt to launch the H3, but it failed. Then the rocket left the launch pad on schedule, but its second stage engines did not start. Controllers were forced to direct the H3 into the Philippine Sea.

In February of this year, after an investigation lasting almost a year, Japan tried again to launch H3 into space, and this attempt was successful.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. is responsible for the construction of the H3. The rocket project was approved in 2013.