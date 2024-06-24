Google is preparing a sleep timer feature for YouTube. The relevant references were found in version 19.25.33 of the Android app. This was reported by Android Authority.

The new feature will allow users to set a timer in hours or minutes left before the video stops playing. The program also includes notifications that will allow users to reset the timer to continue watching.

YouTube Music already has a similar feature, but the regular app doesn’t have this functionality. This innovation will definitely be useful for users who like to fall asleep while watching videos.

Currently, Android users only have the option of disabling autoplay, which will stop playing subsequent videos automatically.