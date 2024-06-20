Viber has made the group chat summary feature available to all Ukrainians. The feature, based on Open AI technology, analyzes 5 to 100 unread messages in a group chat and highlights the key points in a summary per message.

According to Rakuten Viber in Ukraine, two-thirds of Ukrainians use group chats monthly or more often. The new feature will help save time reading messages in school, neighborhood, work, and other group chats.

Rakuten gives an example of how a summary of the correspondence between the Kaidash neighbors from the novel The Kaidash Family would look like.

The company also reminds users of other new features in the messenger that they can use, such as pinned messages, chat search, and automatically deleted messages.