Since 2021, the Audi e-tron GT sedan has been a true iconic flagship of the German company’s overall electrification – and now it’s time for its updates. The list of improvements was so extensive that Audi even decided to add a separate new version. So, instead of the Audi e-tron GT, the model lineup is now being opened by an electric car called the Audi S e-tron GT!

The Audi S e-tron GT electric sedan features a recognizable yet new design: the silhouette has not changed, but the front bumper and grille insert are completely new. So are the 20-inch wheels. In addition, new options have been added for the body color and PDLC roof: it can become translucent or completely opaque at the command of the electronics.

But most importantly, a new rear electric motor has been added, developing up to 415 kW or 564 hp; together with the front electric motor (176 kW or 239 hp), the total power of the Audi S e-tron GT electric vehicle is 500 kW or 680 horses. Thanks to this, the Audi S e-tron GT sedan demonstrates acceleration to “hundreds” in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 245 km/h.

Audi specialists have also worked significantly on the battery. It has the same capacity (nominally 105 kWh, 97 kWh is actually used, the promised range is up to 609 km), but has become 9 kg lighter (now 625 kg) and has a new and improved cooling system. It seems that this is what allowed for the expansion of fast charging capabilities: the battery can receive a current with a peak power of up to 320 kW, which is 50 kW more than before.

A similar battery is used in the Audi RS e-tron GT sports electric car, which also received a similar portion of updates: a new “nose” and optional 21-inch AVUS wheels, a zero-mark steering wheel and seats with red stitching, and new Audi Virtual Cockpit functions.

However, the most important feature of the Audi RS e-tron GT electric car is a significant increase in power – up to 630 kW or 856 hp – which allows it to reach 0-60 in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Or even more! After all, the Audi RS e-tron GT is available in a performance version, which means an additional increase in power and dynamics. Thus, the Audi RS e-tron GT performance electric car offers 680 kW or 925 hp and acceleration dynamics of 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. However, the top speed remains unchanged at 250 km/h.

Other features of the Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT performance electric vehicles include powerful brakes, the ability to set two individual driving modes (RS1 or RS2), and increased performance of the electric motor power inverters. And, of course, the increased price: while the cost of the Audi S e-tron GT in Europe will start at 126 thousand euros, the Audi RS e-tron GT electric car will cost from 147.5 thousand euros, and the maximum version of the Audi RS e-tron GT performance is estimated at 160.5 thousand euros.