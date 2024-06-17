Google has started to provide users of the Chrome browser on Android with a new feature called “Listen to this page” that reads texts on website pages. This way, users can listen to the content of news and articles, and with a fairly good quality of reading.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The function works for Ukrainian language as well, providing playback control with rewind and speed-up options.

For Ukrainian, only one voice is available, while for English you can choose from many voices and accents.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Google is already testing this feature for the Chrome browser on computers and it is not yet available to all users. Safari for iPhone also has a similar feature, but it reads web pages with Siri’s voice and does not yet support Ukrainian.