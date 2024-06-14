Apple will allow iPhone users who have updated to iOS 18 to use Apple Pay in any desktop browser: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and others. Moreover, the company will allow Apple Pay to be used on Windows, MacRumors reports.

Any website that implements the latest version of Apple Pay will support this feature. When a customer makes a payment with Apple Pay in a browser other than Safari, a code will appear on the screen that needs to be scanned on an iPhone with iOS 18.

It will take time for website developers to implement the latest version of the Apple Pay SDK, so this feature will not be widely available online immediately.

Previously, Apple Pay was only available in the Safari browser on Macs. Currently, iOS 18 is in beta, and the full release is due in September.