MediaTek plans to compete with Qualcomm in the Copilot+ PC market and launch its own processor based on ARM architecture. This was reported by Reuters.

The media outlet notes that this information came from three sources familiar with the project.

MediaTek’s PC chip will be released late next year after its exclusive agreement with Qualcomm to supply laptop chips expires.

In 2016, Microsoft approached Qualcomm to lead the transition of its Windows operating system to the ARM architecture, which has long been used to power smartphones and their small batteries. Microsoft granted Qualcomm an exclusive agreement to develop Windows-compatible chips based on ARM until 2024.

As Qualcomm’s exclusive agreement with Microsoft is about to expire, other developers have decided to also enter the ARM processor niche.

NVIDIA and AMD are also reportedly working on their own versions of ARM chips for Windows.