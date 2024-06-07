In South Korea, on Friday, June 7, the National Samsung Electronics Union organized the first strike in the company’s history, which became known in late May. This was reported by Reuters.

This refers to the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), which has about 28,000 members, more than a fifth of the company’s workforce. They said they would stop working for one day to demand higher wages.

“The purpose of today’s strike action is to have meaningful conversation with management,” said the NSEU representative.

He also added that the trade union is preparing further actions, but did not specify what exactly they are.

For its part, the company assures that it is trying to find a common language with the union.

“We have sincerely engaged with the union and will continue talks with them,” said a representative of Samsung Electronics.

At the same time, analysts say that the company’s strike is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the production or supply of semiconductors. However, such an action will add pressure to Samsung Electronics as it seeks to develop AI technologies and narrow the gap in contract chip production with Taiwan’s TSMC.