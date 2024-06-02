MediaTek has introduced Dimensity 7300 and 7300X, a pair of new 4-nanometer chips that can be used for foldable smartphones.

The 7300X version was designed for dual-screen operation. In particular, MediaTek says that this chip was developed for folding smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Flip. There have also been recent rumors that the upcoming Motorola Razr will also use the 7300X.

Both chips have 8 CPU cores – four Cortex-A78s up to 2.5 GHz and four Cortex-A55s. In the case of the A78, the company says that the 4-nm process yields 25% less power consumption compared to the Dimensity 7050 chip.

The chips are also paired with a Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek’s HyperEngine optimization suite. The company claims that compared to competitors, the Dimensity 7300 series delivers 20% more frames per second and 20% better power efficiency.

To further enhance the gaming experience, the new chips also utilize smart resource optimization to optimize 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity in games. Built-in MiraVision 955 technology enables Dimensity 7300 processors to support WFHD+ displays.

For photography, the new chips use the MediaTek Imagiq 950 signal processor, which supports 12-bit HDR and cameras up to 200 megapixels. The chip also provides noise reduction, face recognition, and video up to 4K HDR.

An additional MediaTek APU 655 processor also improves the speed of processing machine learning tasks. The company says that the new chips deliver twice the performance for artificial intelligence as the Dimensity 7050.