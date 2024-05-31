Google has begun to fine-tune AI Reviews after its AI search gave users strange and sometimes dangerous advice. Engadget writes about this in Engadget.

The company launched AI Review in the United States only recently, but soon complaints about the search engine based on artificial intelligence appeared online. According to users, the company’s product advised them to put glue on a pizza or eat stones.

All of this became a meme, so Google tried to remove some answers of the new search. However, now the company has started to impose more restrictions on AI Review.

Apparently, Google was able to identify patterns in which the technology did not work properly by analyzing examples of responses over the past few weeks.

Based on its observations, the company has implemented protective measures, starting with tweaking its artificial intelligence to better detect humor and satirical content.

It has also updated its systems to limit the inclusion of user-generated responses in reviews, such as social media and forum posts, which can give people misleading or even harmful advice

In addition, Google has also “added launch restrictions for queries for which AI Reviews have not proven to be as useful” and stopped showing AI answers to certain health-related topics.