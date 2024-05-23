Qualcomm has introduced a new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows minicomputer for developers, which looks like a Mac Mini. This was reported by The Verge.

For $899, it is equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite processor with a 4.6 TFLOP GPU. The computer also has 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of NVMe storage.

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X minicomputer for developers

Qualcomm has also added a lot of ports here – three USB4 Type-C, two USB3.2 USB-A, an ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI, and a power port that supports a 180W power supply.

Among other things, the minicomputer also has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and enough power to run three 4K monitors at the same time.

It is not yet known whether this minicomputer will be available for purchase to everyone, as the Qualcomm website now asks buyers to fill out a form, so its sale may be limited to certain users.