Microsoft is adding a new Advanced Paste feature to PowerToys for Windows 11 that can help people speed up their workflows, although the most “impressive” tasks will require OpenAI API credits, The Verge reports.

Advanced Paste is included in PowerToys version 0.81, and once enabled, it can be activated using a special keyboard shortcut: Windows + Shift + V. This opens the Advanced Paste text window, which offers text formatting options including plain text, markup, and JSON.

You can also enable the Paste with AI feature in the paste settings. Users will see the OpenAI window where they can set the desired processing – text shortening, translation, code generation, rewriting from casual to professional style, etc.

However, there are certain conditions for using this feature. Users will need to add an OpenAI API key to PowerToys and purchase credits for their OpenAI account. API credits are different from the credits of a paid ChatGPT account.