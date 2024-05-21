Ninja Theory is not in danger of closure. The studio has already received approval from Xbox to work on the next game. This was reported by Windows Central.

On the occasion of the release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the head of the studio, Dom Matthews, addressed the players in X and thanked them for their support. Some users began to speculate that now, after the game’s release, the studio might face the same fate as Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

But, according to media reports, Ninja Theory has already received the green light to develop the next project, in addition to the mysterious Project Mara, which the studio announced after the release of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was first announced over four years ago during the Game Awards 2019, where it debuted alongside the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on May 21, 2024. Like all Xbox games, it will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.