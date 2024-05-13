Starting June 10, the contactless payment app Google Wallet will no longer support older versions of Android and Wear OS, 9to5Google reports. According to a recently updated support document, Google Wallet will require Android 9 (Pie) or later on Google’s operating system on smartphones and Wear OS 2.x or later on smartwatches. The decision to update these requirements is due to the inability to provide security updates for Android versions older than 9.

When Google Wallet was introduced in 2022 as a replacement for Google Pay, the app supported devices running on Android 5.0. Now, contactless payment support will be removed from Android Nougat (versions 7.0 and 7.1, released in 2016) and Oreo (versions 8.0 and 8.1, released in 2017), but this step will not affect the bulk of Android smartphone users. Android Studio data (available as of October 2023) shows that Android 9 Pie is used on 10.5% of devices:

Android 13 – 22,4%

Android 12 – 15,8%

Android 11 – 21,6%

Android 10 – 16,1%

Android 9 – 10,5%

Android 8.1 – 5,4%

Android 8 – 1,9%

Android 7.1 – 1,3%

Android 7 – 1.3%

Android 6 – 1.9%

Android 5.1 – 1,2%

Android 5 – 0,2%

Android 4.4 – 0,4%

In turn, Wear OS 2, which was originally based on Android 8.0 Oreo, was later updated to Android 9.0 Pie. This means that devices running the original versions of Wear OS 2 may need to be updated to continue using Google Wallet.