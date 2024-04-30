Energy ministers of the leading G7 countries have agreed to close coal-fired power plants no later than 2035. This is a significant step towards the abandonment of fossil fuels, Reuters writes.

“There is a technical agreement, we will seal the final political deal on Tuesday,” said Italian energy minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who is chairing the G7 ministerial meeting in Turin (Italy).

On Tuesday, ministers will publish a final communiqué detailing the G7’s commitments to decarbonize their economies.

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said that the ministers are also discussing potential restrictions on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, which the European Commission is to propose in the short term.

“The issue is on the technical and political agenda (of the G7). We are working on it, I cannot go any further… if there is a final decision I will communicate it,” the minister said in a briefing with journalists.

The coal agreement will mark a significant step in the direction set last year at the UN climate summit COP28 to phase out fossil fuels, of which coal is the most polluting.

Last year, Italy generated 4.7% of its electricity from several coal-fired power plants. Rome plans to shut down its plants by 2025, except for the island of Sardinia, where the deadline is 2028.

In Germany and Japan, coal plays a bigger role, and the share of electricity generated by this fuel last year exceeded 25% of the total.

Last year, the G7 pledged to prioritize concrete steps to phase out coal power, without specifying a deadline.