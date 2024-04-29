The publication continues below the advertisement

Google has added the ability to simultaneously download and install multiple apps on Google Play, 9to5Google reports.

The option works only with new installations and only with two apps. For comparison, the App Store can handle three simultaneous downloads and installations.

The new technology has reportedly been found on Pixel smartphones with Android 14 and Play Store version 40.6.31.

Unfortunately, Google has not yet implemented simultaneous app updates. This would be more useful as updates are more common.

But it’s likely that Google is just starting small, and that simultaneous updates will soon become a reality.