Microsoft will show ads in the Start menu for Windows 11 users. After a brief test on Windows Insiders earlier this month, the company began rolling out update KB5036980, which includes recommendations for apps from the Microsoft Store. This was reported by The Verge.

They will be placed in the “Recommended” section of the Start menu and will consist of programs available in the Microsoft Store.

The ads are designed to help Windows 11 users find more apps, but they will mainly benefit developers, whom Microsoft is trying to encourage to create more Windows apps.

Microsoft started testing these ads only two weeks ago, and the company said that the decision to add recommendations would be made based on user feedback. This is unprecedented efficiency for Microsoft.

But recommendations can be turned off. If you have installed the latest update KB5036980, go to Settings > Personalization > Start and turn off “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, etc.”. The KB5036980 update is currently optional, and Microsoft will roll it out to all Windows 11 computers in the coming weeks.

Last year, Microsoft also started testing ads in Windows 11 File Explorer, but then stopped the experiment, saying it was not intended for external publication.