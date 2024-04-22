U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo says Huawei’s latest smartphone with its own chip shows that China is lagging behind the U.S. in developing advanced chips. This was reported by Reuters.

In an interview with CBS News, Raimondo said that the 7-nanometer chip in the Mate 60 Pro smartphone, which was introduced in August, just as the minister was on a trip to China, was considered a symbol of China’s technological renaissance, but it is inferior to what the United States produces.

She also noted that the technological gap is evidence of the Biden administration’s success in implementing export controls.

“This tells me that export controls are working, because this chip is not that good. It’s years behind what we have in the United States. We have the most advanced semiconductors in the world. China does not. We are ahead of China,” Raimondo said.

Huawei’s new smartphone, among other things, prompted the Biden administration to review the details of the new chip that powers the Mate 60 Pro. This is the most advanced semiconductor ever produced in China, but there are no details of this review yet.