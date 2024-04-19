Samsung is switching the heads of all its departments to a 6-day work week. The changes will take effect in the coming weeks. This was reported by The Korea Economic Daily.

The decision was made due to the sharp depreciation of the South Korean won, rising oil prices, and high borrowing costs.

This has further increased uncertainty in the business after the company posted its weakest profit performance in a decade in 2023.

In the coming weeks, all managers, including those in production and sales departments, will start working an extra day on Saturday or Sunday.

Executives at Samsung Display Co., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. and Samsung SDS Co. will start working this week. Some executives have been voluntarily working this schedule since the beginning of the year.

Employees who are not part of the company’s management will continue to work the usual 5-day schedule.