Samsung Electronics has taken a significant step forward in mobile memory technology with the introduction of the industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM. This innovative memory boasts an impressive effective frequency of up to 10.7 GHz, achieved through an advanced 12-nanometer process technology.

This translates to a performance boost of over 25%. And the capacity increase is over 30% compared to the previous generation of LPDDR memory.

The 10.7GHz LPDDR5X memory also pushes the boundaries of mobile memory capacity by offering a single module capable of an impressive 32GB. This significant advancement is perfectly aligned with the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, which require significant memory resources to run efficiently.

Thus, mass production of LPDDR5X DRAM is scheduled for the second half of 2024. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing industry-leading memory solutions that enable revolutionary mobile experiences.

Thanks to its exceptional performance and capacity, LPDDR5X DRAM will play a key role in shaping the future of AI mobile devices.