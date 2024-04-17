Apple Inc will consider building a manufacturing facility in Indonesia. This was stated by its CEO Tim Cook, reports Reuters.

He announced this intention after meeting with President Joko Widodo, who expressed hope that the tech giant would increase its presence in Indonesia by partnering with local companies.

“We talked about the president’s desire to see manufacturing in the country, and that’s something we’ll be looking at,” Tim Cook said after the meeting.

Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, for his part, noted that if Apple decides to build production facilities in Indonesia, it will be able to manufacture products for export.

“We will discuss how Apple’s factory in Indonesia can become a global supply chain,” he said.

Apple CEO arrived in Jakarta on April 16 after a visit to Vietnam. He met with Joko Widodo and opened the fourth academy for developers on the island of Bali.

Apple does not have any manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, but since 2018 it has been creating academies for app developers, with a total cost of $99 million, including the new academy.

Indonesia has a large tech-savvy population, making this Southeast Asian country a key target market for technology-related investments.