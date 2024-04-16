Elon Musk intends to charge new users of X a small fee to enable them to post on the social network and solve the problem with bots. TechCrunch writes about it in a report.

According to the billionaire, charging a small fee for new accounts is the “only way” to stop the “invasion of bots.”

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass “are you a bot” with ease,” the businessman wrote, referring to such tools as CAPTCHA.

In response to a clarifying question, Elon Musk added that new users will be able to post without paying a fee for three months after creating accounts.

As with many announcements related to the social platform, there are currently no details on when this policy will be implemented and what fees new users will have to pay.

It is worth reminding that Elon Musk has repeatedly stated that he is fighting against bots. However, the businessman himself was suspected of using bots to help his own business. One such situation occurred around Tesla in the fall of 2013. Back then, new accounts started posting about the company that was facing losses.